Lufkin product Keke Coutee signs with agent - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Lufkin product Keke Coutee signs with agent

Hoping to follow in the footsteps of Patrick Mahomes, his former quarterback at Texas Tech, wide receive Keke Coutee is taking the steps necessary
to prepare for the next level.

Earlier this week, the Lufkin product announced he will forgo his senior year and enter the NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Coutee signed on with the agency Young Money APAA Sports and Entertainment.

As a junior with the Red Raiders in 2017, Coutee had over 90 catches for over 1,400 yards to go with 10 touchdowns. His yardage is the second most in a
single season in Texas Tech history.

