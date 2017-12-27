Trucker speaks out against new ELD mandate

Since December 18, millions of truckers have replaced their logbooks that are used to record a driver’s on- and off-duty hours for electronic logging devices.

Several truckers are unhappy over this new federal requirement and want it changed.

For 36 years, James Skinner has been driving up and down highways in his truck without any problems, but a new federal rule has him stepping on his brakes.

The rule requires drivers to install an electronic logging device, also known ELD.

It will ensure that truckers comply with a federal hours-of-service rule. It limits driving to no more than 11 hours a day within a 14-hour workday. Drivers must then be off duty for 10 consecutive hours.

Those who support the rule believe it will prevent tired drivers on the road.

“Not everyone’s clock is the same, as for when they can sleep or can’t,” said Skinner.

Skinner reached out to state representatives and even wrote a letter to President Donald Trump pointing out the flaws in the system, like the machines will count breaks or even time stuck in traffic against them and drivers possibly rushing to beat the time.

“Everyone that has an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. job has 15 minutes breaks; that does not count against their time they are getting paid,” said Skinner.

The device will track drivers’ location, which Skinner does not mind but other have spoken against i.

Skinner also says the public should be aware of this new rule because they will see an impact on their wallets.

“Everyone has to realize if all the trucks are sitting around taking a break when it’s not necessary there will be a time stuff is not on the shelf people want to buy,” said Skinner.

Earlier this month a bipartisan group of senators asked the feds to postpone requiring livestock and insect haulers to follow the ELD mandate because they are hauling a live commodity.

