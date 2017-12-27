Health officials say eating healthy can help fight flu

As we were growing up, our parents told us to eat our fruits and vegetables. Chiropractor David Flynn said we should take this advice into consideration to help fight the flu virus.

"Whether you get the flu shot or not, your body still needs the fuel to fight that battle," Flynn said. "It still needs to kill the virus with products that you eat."

Flynn said research shows certain foods and vitamins can prevent the flu virus. He said it's important to boost your immune system and it all starts with the choices we make at the grocery store.

"Some of the main key ingredients that we focus on are vitamin A, zinc, copper, [and] vitamin C," he said. "Those are some major fighters for the flu; then there's other little things we can do like there's a product in the skin of apples [...] that's been shown to reduce the ability of the flu virus to replicate."

Flynn is a practicing chiropractor in East Texas who says he as an extensive knowledge of clinical nutrition. He said he wants to educate people on what they can do to prevent the flu besides getting the vaccine or taking medicine.

"Part of the base of our clinic is that we help treat people for not only spine conditions, but also just general health, and so we keep seeing these years and years of bad flu seasons; so it kind of made me want to contact people in my clinic and outside of our clinic to say, 'hey, there's a lot more you can do.'"

