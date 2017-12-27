11-month old dies, several other children injured, after crash on Hwy 64 in Tyler

From the Texas Department of Public Safety:

On 12/27/17, at approximately 5:37 p.m., Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a three vehicle crash on SH 64W near CR 423.

The preliminary investigation shows that a maroon 2004 Jeep Liberty was traveling west on SH 64W, in the left lane. When, for an as yet undetermined reason, the Jeep drove into the right lane, striking a red 1996 Mazda Protege. This caused the Jeep to swerve to the left, traveling into the east bound side of SH 64W, where it was struck by a white 2006 Toyota Tundra on the driver’s side.

The driver of the Jeep was a 36 year-old male, out of Tyler. There were four child passengers in the vehicle. All four children were transported, by ambulance, to East Texas Medical Center, in Tyler, with injuries. An 11 month-old child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Mazda, a 53 year-old male, out of Tyler, was not injured. The driver of the Toyota, a 43 year-old male, out of Tyler, was transported to East Texas Medical Center, in Tyler, with injuries.

The roadway was temporarily closed due to road blockage but has since re-opened. The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.

Previous story:

Officials have begun allowing traffic to pass the scene of a wreck that had been blocking all lanes of traffic on 64W in Tyler, just outside the west loop.



Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are at the scene of a 2-vehicle wreck that did involve injuries, DPS confirms. The wreck happened in front of Breedlove Nursery and Landscape in the 11000 block of Hwy 64.

Traffic was stopped in the eastbound lanes of 64, and westbound lanes as well, from West Loop 323 to Thompson Lane. Officials had to keep the highway shut down for "quite awhile." At approximately 8 p.m., the wreck was cleared and traffic was again allowed to pass.

