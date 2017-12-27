Man indicted for August aggravated robbery in Gladewater

A man who is accused of aggravated robbery in Gladewater has been indicted.



Taron Christopher Venter, 27, was the sole suspect in an aggravated robbery which occurred on August 5, 2017, in the 2000 block of East Broadway.



Venter was indicted on December 21, and remains in jail.

Previous story: Warrant issued for suspect involved in aggravated robbery in Gladewater

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.