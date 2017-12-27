Man indicted for August aggravated robbery in Gladewater - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Man indicted for August aggravated robbery in Gladewater

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Taron Christopher Venter (Source: Gladewater Police Facebook Page) Taron Christopher Venter (Source: Gladewater Police Facebook Page)
GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) -

A man who is accused of aggravated robbery in Gladewater has been indicted.

Taron Christopher Venter, 27, was the sole suspect in an aggravated robbery which occurred on August 5, 2017, in the 2000 block of East Broadway.  

Venter was indicted on December 21, and remains in jail. 

Previous story: Warrant issued for suspect involved in aggravated robbery in Gladewater
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly