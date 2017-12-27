2 suspected of robbing Kilgore E-Z Mart indicted

Jonathan Zuniga, left, and Clarence Bedford, right, have been indicted in connection with an October robbery at a Kilgore E-Z Mart. (Source: Gregg County Judicial Records)

Two men who are suspected of robbing a Kilgore E-Z Mart have now been indicted.

Clarence Bedford III, 23, and Jonathan Hayden Zuniga, 22, both of Kilgore, were indicted during the Dec. 20-21 meeting of a Gregg County Grand Jury. Each is charged with aggravated robbery.

Bedford and Zuniga were arrested on Nov. 21 following an Oct. 22 robbery at the E-Z Mart at 6420 Highway 135 in Kilgore.

RELATED: Two men arrested for aggravated robbery in Gregg County

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.