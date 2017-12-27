Affidavit confirms ID of Rusk County murder victim

An arrest affidavit released Wednesday provides a few more details in relation to the fatal shooting in Rusk County Sunday night.

The document confirms Marvin Durrell Sanders, 37, of Kilgore, allegedly shot Waylon Hunt at a home on County Road 267. The sheriff’s office would not confirm the identity of the victim on Tuesday.

The affidavit states deputies were dispatched to the location at 6:29 p.m. and detained Sanders. It says that Hunt was found lying in the floor of a shop building with a gunshot wound to the head.

Related: Mother of Kilgore murder victim says son was "giving man"

Deputies spoke to Sanders’ father, who said his son walked up to Hunt, put a gun to his head and shot him.

Sanders remains in the Rusk County Jail on a $1 million bond.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.