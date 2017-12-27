Gregg County family home 'total loss,' Red Cross helping with housing, clothes

A couple was displaced after a fire destroyed their home on Tuesday.

According to Fire Chief Bill McBride, a husband and wife were able to safely escape their home during a fire Tuesday afternoon. The home, located on Hwy 42 across from the Longview Country Club, is a total loss, according to McBride.



McBride said that the couple is being assisted by the Red Cross in the wake of the fire. No injuries were reported among the first responders, which included White Oak Fire Department, Clarksville Warren City Fire Department, and Sabine Fire Department. The Gregg County Sheriff's Office and Texas DPS also had units at the scene and assisted in traffic direction.



The Gregg County Assistant Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire, but the office says that so far there is nothing to indicate anything criminal in nature.



