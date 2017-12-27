First Alert Weather Day declared Sunday evening for cold temperatures, freezing drizzle possible

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday through late Tuesday morning.

A very strong cold front is expected to move through East Texas on Saturday. The coldest air will begin to really make its way into East Texas during the day on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to fall to the freezing mark sometime during the evening hours on Sunday and will stay at or below freezing through late Tuesday morning. There is also a chance for some light freezing drizzle to occur through early on Monday morning before the moisture moves out of our area. We will keep you posted on this.

There is no doubt, the 4-Ps will need to be at the forefront of our minds ahead of this cold snap. Those of you that have exposed pipes, please make sure you get them wrapped prior to the arrival of this very cold air. With temperatures staying at or below freezing for this prolonged time, exposed pipes may burst. Please prepare. Making sure People, Pets and Plants are protected from this cold should be prepared for as well.

Once temperatures drop to freezing on Sunday evening, they will likely stay at or below the 32° mark until late Tuesday AM. Lows on Monday morning should drop into the middle 20s, only recovering to near freezing during the afternoon, then drop into the lower 20s on Tuesday morning.

We should rise above freezing by noon on Tuesday but then drop into the middle 20s again on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.