Body of fallen Navy sailor returns home - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Body of fallen Navy sailor returns home

By Brenna Burger, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

A fallen hero came home Wednesday.

Derek Mitchum was in his early 20s and served as an electronics technician for the United States Navy.

Mitchum passed away while on active duty.

The Patriot Guard Riders and Tyler Police Department officers helped escort Mitchum to the Brooke, Sterling, and Garrett funeral home in Tyler.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly