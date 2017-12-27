East Texas region ranked No. 1 for flu activity in state

The East Texas region is ranked No. 1 in the state for flu activity this week, according to the latest Walgreens Flu Index.

The Tyler-Longview/Lufkin-Nacogdoches area outranked larger regions such as Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth.

See a map below of cases reported across the state.

Walgreens' Flu Index is a weekly report that provides state- and market-specific data on flu activity. While the data does not measure levels or severity of flu activity, it does make note of where the most incidences of flu are reported each week.

The company says the data is compiled using Walgreens prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says influenza activity is on the rise across the state. The 2017-18 flu season began Oct. 1.

Top 10 DMAs* with Flu Activity

1. Tyler-Longview(Lufkin & Nacogdoches), Texas

2. Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas

3. Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas

4. Houston, Texas

5. Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas

6. Corpus Christi, Texas

7. Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

8. Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark.

9. San Antonio, Texas

10. Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Ark.

Top 10 States with Flu Activity

1. Texas

2. Arkansas

3. Tennessee

4. West Virginia

5. Nebraska

6. Iowa

7. Idaho

8. Missouri

9. Oklahoma

10. North Carolina

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.