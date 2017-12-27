Longtime Longview businessman and community servant dies at 75

A longtime East Texas businessman and community servant has died at the age of 75.

Ernest "Ernie" James Stith, who recently celebrated his 50-year anniversary as a Pizza Hut franchisee, died on Dec. 26, 2017, according to an obituary.

Stith was born in Jacksonville on Aug. 27, 1942, and attended Brownsville High School. He went to college at the University of North Texas in Denton.

"After UNT he began working for Pizza Hut in Dallas and rose up in the ranks, eventually moving to Longview in 1967 to start his own franchise," the obituary states.

Stith was very involved in the community and served on the board of directors for the Gladewater Rodeo and was the former president of the Longview Convention and Visitors Bureau. He also served as the former chairman of the Balloon Races and was inducted into the Hall of Honor for the Texas Restaurant Association.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A visitation is set one hour before the service. Burial will be held at Rosewood Park.



