Patrick Mahomes to start Sunday for Chiefs

Whitehouse product Patrick Mahomes II will make his first career NFL start on Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs will play the Denver Broncos.

NFL.com reports that Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that the rookie quarterback will start the team's regular-season finale versus the Broncos. The Chiefs are the No. 4 seed after winning the AFC West.

During the NFL draft, Mahomes was chosen by the Chiefs in the first round. The former Texas Tech Red Raider quarterback left as the No. 3 passer in Texas Tech history with 11,252 career passing yards.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.