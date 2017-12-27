Grand jury indicts Mineola trio in coin-machine scheme

A Wood County grand jury has indicted three Mineola residents accused of working together to pry open a coin-operated change machine and destroy evidence at a car wash in Alba.

Kendall Leroy White, 29, Ashley Nacole Frazier, 30, and Raymond Blake Caulk, 33, are each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. White’s is elevated to a second-degree felony due to a prior felony conviction. Frazier’s and Caulk’s charges are state-jail felonies.

White is also being held on two charges of criminal mischief, two charges of burglary of coin-operated machines and two more charges of engaging in organized criminal activity out of Lindale. He is being held on a collective bond of $82,000. Frazier also has the same charges out of Lindale and has been released on a collective bond of $35,000. Caulk has been released on a $30,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, White was caught on video surveillance on Sept. 6 taping up security cameras and ripping one out of its secured area, causing $225 in damage. The affidavit states Caulk used some type of device to get money out of the changer and Frazier was the driver of the red Ford Mustang which they used as the getaway car at Riley’s Car Wash in Alba.

Another affidavit states White was alone on Sept. 24 when he was caught on video taping up security cameras and using a drill and pry bar to open the coin machines. He was also caught breaking the face plate off of a changer and drilling the locks and prying the face plates open on four car-wash change-accepting machines and taking $150 in cash.

The grand jury indicted all three on Nov. 29. No court dates have yet been set.

