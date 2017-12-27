Coldest air of the season arrives in East Texas for the new year

The next cold front to arrive in East Texas looks to come with a strong push of Arctic air.

The front will arrive during the day Sunday and push north to south through East Texas by Sunday night.

Some patchy drizzle could develop along with a few light showers on Saturday, ahead of the cold front. Temperatures on Saturday will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s. As the front moves closer, rain chances will increase a little bit with some widespread light rain expected along the cold front Sunday.

Winds will turn out of the north and gust to 25 mph Sunday. Temperatures behind the cold front will drop quickly and will be in the 20s by early Monday morning.

That means if you're headed out to celebrate the New Year late Sunday evening, be ready for some cold temperatures after midnight when you head home! If any moisture sticks around behind the cold front, there is a very slight chance for a light wintry mix to develop, especially north of Interstate 20 late Sunday night. At this time, chances are low and no accumulations are expected.

During the holiday Monday, expect blustery north winds to continue and temperatures will struggle to make it above freezing. As those winds calm down Monday night, temperatures will drop quickly with many places in East Texas possibly dropping below 20 degrees by early Tuesday morning.

Be ready to protect outside plants, wrap any exposed pipes and make sure outdoor pets have a warm place to stay.

