Van Zandt County lifts burn ban

The Henderson County Sheriff's Department arrested three women on methamphetamine charges Tuesday.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff's Department arrested three women on methamphetamine charges Tuesday.More >>
A couple was displaced after a fire destroyed their home on Tuesday.More >>
A couple was displaced after a fire destroyed their home on Tuesday.More >>
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday through late Tuesday morning.More >>
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday through late Tuesday morning.More >>
Derek Mitchum was in his early 20s and served as an electronics technician for the United States Navy.More >>
Derek Mitchum was in his early 20s and served as an electronics technician for the United States Navy.More >>
The East Texas region is ranked No. 1 in the state for flu activity this week, according to the latest Walgreens Flu Index.More >>
The East Texas region is ranked No. 1 in the state for flu activity this week, according to the latest Walgreens Flu Index.More >>