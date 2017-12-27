Van Zandt County lifts burn ban - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Van Zandt County lifts burn ban

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Van Zandt County has lifted a burn ban in the county, effective immediately.

The county commissioners court voted to lift the ban Wednesday morning.

Currently, there are no active burn bans in East Texas. See a list of burn bans here. This list will continue to update.

