Marion County searching for suspects in theft

Officials are searching for suspects involved in a Marion County theft.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says a 10' flatbed trailer, a television, a washer and a dryer were stolen on Nov. 30 from the Brushy Landing Store on FM 726 at Lake o' the Pines.

The department released a photo of the vehicle involved on Wednesday morning.

To provide information on the case, call 903-665-7201.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.