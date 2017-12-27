Marion County searching for suspects in theft - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Marion County searching for suspects in theft

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office
MARION COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Officials are searching for suspects involved in a Marion County theft.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says a 10' flatbed trailer, a television, a washer and a dryer were stolen on Nov. 30 from the Brushy Landing Store on FM 726 at Lake o' the Pines.

The department released a photo of the vehicle involved on Wednesday morning.

To provide information on the case, call 903-665-7201.

