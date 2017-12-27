Marion County IDs theft suspect, recovers stolen items

Officials say they've identified a suspect involved in a Marion County theft.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says officials have recovered a 10' flatbed trailer, a television, a washer and a dryer that were stolen on Nov. 30 from the Brushy Landing Store on FM 726 at Lake o' the Pines.

The department released a photo of the vehicle involved on Wednesday morning.

"Thanks to tips from the public and in cooperation with the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, the stolen trailer and washer/dryer have been recovered and a suspect identified," the MCSO said Thursday.

