3 women arrested on drug charges in Henderson County

The Henderson County Sheriff's Department arrested three women on methamphetamine charges Tuesday.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said just after midnight Tuesday, Debra Wade, 57, and Sherri Green, 46, were traveling on Key Ranch Road in the Trinidad area of Henderson County after midnight when they were stopped for a traffic violation.

Both women were charged with possession of methamphetamine. Green was also charged with possession of a controlled substance in the form of a pill, according to Hillhouse. Two glass pipes commonly used to inhale methamphetamine were also discovered in the vehicle.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Melissa Boyette, 50, committed a traffic violation and was arrested during the traffic stop.

Hillhouse said when Boyette was stopped at the intersection of County Road 2531 and State Highway 198 near Payne Springs, a deputy noticed a clear cigarette package containing a crystal-like substance in her purse. She was also found to be driving with a suspended license, according to Hillhouse

Boyette was taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance, and her vehicle was towed.

