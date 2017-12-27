Crews on scene of house fire south of Tyler Junior College

Whitehouse product Patrick Mahomes II will make his first career NFL start on Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs.More >>
Whitehouse product Patrick Mahomes II will make his first career NFL start on Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs.More >>
The next cold front to arrive in East Texas looks to come with a strong push of Arctic air.More >>
The next cold front to arrive in East Texas looks to come with a strong push of Arctic air.More >>
Van Zandt County has lifted a burn ban in the county, effective immediately.More >>
Van Zandt County has lifted a burn ban in the county, effective immediately.More >>
Lufkin Police Department is cautioning residents after an elderly woman was allegedly swindled out of $15,000 by a person pretending to be with Publishers Clearing House.More >>
Lufkin Police Department is cautioning residents after an elderly woman was allegedly swindled out of $15,000 by a person pretending to be with Publishers Clearing House.More >>