Crews on scene of house fire south of Tyler Junior College

By Kerri Compton, Digital Content Producer, Traffic Anchor
Firefighters respond to a house fire Wednesday on Magnolia Street in Tyler. (Source: KLTV) Firefighters respond to a house fire Wednesday on Magnolia Street in Tyler. (Source: KLTV)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler fire crews are working to extinguish a house fire Wednesday morning.

According to Tyler Fire officials, around 8:30 a.m., fire crews responded to reports of smoke coming from the roof of a house near the intersection of Magnolia Drive and 6th Street.

Five engines, a ladder truck, a district chief, and an investigator are at the scene of the blaze. 

KLTV has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information shortly.

