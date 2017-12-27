Wednesday's Weather: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Afternoon temperatures only reaching the lower 40s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! A few showers left in far Deep East Texas this morning. That rain will be ending by late morning, but clouds will hold on all day long. Temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 40s this afternoon and northeast winds could be a little breezy at times. Temperatures drop to freezing or just below for the next couple of nights and afternoon high temperatures will stay in the 40s despite more sunshine by Friday. The next cold front looks to bring a big push of cold air - the coldest air of the season so far. Expect slight chances for rain Saturday into Sunday and blustery north winds behind the cold front by Sunday afternoon. The new year will start with temperatures in the 20s early Monday morning and a cold, blustery day Monday afternoon with high temperatures barely making it above freezing!

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.