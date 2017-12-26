Whitehouse product Dylan Cantrell signs with agent

Texas Tech wide receiver Dylan Cantrell has played his last college game and now the senior is preparing for the next level. The Whitehouse product

signed with agent Erik Burkhardt on Tuesday afternoon.

During his last season for the Red Raiders, Cantrell racked up over 800 receiving yards to go with seven touchdowns.



As of now, Cantrell has not been invited to any all star games, which help seniors gain exposure and gives them an opportunity to up their stock ahead of the NFL Draft in April.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.