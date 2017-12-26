Whitehouse product Dylan Cantrell signs with agent

Texas Tech wide receiver Dylan Cantrell has played his last college game and now the senior is preparing for the next level. The Whitehouse product signed with agent Erik Burkhardt on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Former Lufkin Panther Keke Coutee put on a show in Texas Tech's bowl game on Saturday. In fact, the East Texan made big plays all year long for the Red Raiders. With all his productivity as a junior, Coutee had a big decision to make. Go to the NFL, or return to Tech for his senior year. On Christmas Eve, the wide receiver announced on his Instagram that he would be entering the NFL Draft.More >>
Robbie Coplin brought success to the New Diana football program and will now be looking to do the same up north in Arkansas.More >>
