Tyler-based John Soules Foods expanding to Alabama

A Tyler-based company that produces and distributes fully-cooked beef and chicken fajitas is expanding their business.

John Soules Foods announced Tuesday in a news release that the company is setting up a Valley, Alabama facility.

The $110 million, 266,000 square foot facility will employ about 500 people and help John Soules increase production by more than 100 million pounds, the release said.

" ... we are creating a position to handle the growing needs of our customers that allow us to be more responsive across the Grocery and Foodservice markets,” said Mark Soules, Co-Chief Executive Officer of John Soules Foods.

John Soules began as a family-owned company in 1975 in Tyler, Texas. According to the company website, the business developed quickly while selling ready-to-cook and fully-cooked meat to the foodservice industry.

The Soules family still manages the company, and the Tyler-area facility is located on 67 acres just north of the city.

The company also owns ProView Foods, which was acquired in 2014.

