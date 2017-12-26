Crews responding to fire on Highway 42 in Gregg County

Firefighters respond to a fire Tuesday on Highway 42 near the Longview Country Club. (Source: KLTV Staff)

Fire crews responded to a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Gregg County.

The fire occurred on Highway 42, near the Longview Country Club.

According to Public Information Office Josh Tubb, with the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, the fire occurred at a residence across from the golf course.

Tubb says White Oak Fire Department responded to the scene. The GCSO had two units assist with traffic and the Texas Department of Public Safety also had a unit assist with traffic.

No injuries have been reported. It is unclear at this time if anyone lived in the home.

