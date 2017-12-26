ETX youth pastor drowns after saving a child in Costa Rica

A former pastor of New Covenant church in Tyler died yesterday after saving the life of someone else.

Kelly Clarke was doing missionary work in Costa Rica for the past year with his family.

The church’s pastor Sam Fisher, tells us Clarke went swimming with his family on Christmas Day when his friend’s son got caught in a riptide.

Fortunately, Clarke was able to save the boy just before he drowned.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Clarke family.

