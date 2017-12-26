Mother of Kilgore murder victim says son was 'giving man'

A Kilgore man who was fatally shot is being remembered as a giving man.

Tuesday, Alice Hunt remembered her son Waylon Hunt, 37, of Kilgore, and the legacy he left behind. Hunt said her son was involved in his community and was seen as a father figure by many in the community.

Family members say Waylon Hunt died after being shot by his cousin.

Marvin Durrell Sanders, 37, of Kilgore, was booked into the Rusk County Jail on a charge of murder on Monday, judicial records show.

Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price says the shooting occurred Sunday while the family was watching a Dallas Cowboys football game and the victim was shot in the back of the head. Price says the victim was a graduate from the Kilgore Police Academy.

Officials have not officially released the identity the victim at this time, but family members identified both men.

Price says at this time, the motive for the shooting is unclear.

Sanders bond has been set at $1 million.

The case remains under investigation.

