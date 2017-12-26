Kilgore murder suspect allegedly shot cousin while watching football

A Kilgore man who was arrested for murder was taken into custody after allegedly shooting his cousin in the back of the head, according to the sheriff's office.

Marvin Durrell Sanders, 37, of Kilgore, was booked into the Rusk County Jail on a charge of murder on Monday, judicial records show.

Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price says the shooting occurred Sunday while the family was watching a Dallas Cowboys football game.

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office has not identified the victim at this time. However, Price says the victim was a graduate from the Kilgore Police Academy.

Price says at this time, the motive for the shooting is also unclear.

Sanders bond has been set at $1 million.

