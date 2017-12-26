Multiple departments respond to Gladewater oil lease fire, at least one person injured

Officials respond to the scene of a Tuesday morning oil lease fire in Gladewater. At least one person was injured. (Source: KLTV staff, Bob Hallmark)

An EMS helicopter responds to the scene of a Tuesday morning oil lease fire in Gladewater. At least one person was injured. (Source: KLTV viewer)

Multiple crews are responding to a fire in Gladewater that injured one person.

Tuesday morning Gladewater dispatch confirmed were responding to a fire in the 1100 block of North Lynn Street.

Gladewater Police Department, Gladewater Fire Department, Clarksville-Warren Volunteer Fire Department and Sabine Volunteer Fire Department are all responding to the scene.

A notice from the Gladewater Red Alert System was also sent out to residents Tuesday morning.

"Large oil lease fire in the 1100 Block of N Lynn. 1 person injured. Fire and Police units are on scene. Please remain clear of the area," the notice reads.

The victim was transported to the LSU Shreveport burn center.

