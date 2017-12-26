Multiple departments respond to Gladewater oil lease fire, at least one person injured

A Kilgore man who was arrested for murder was taken into custody after allegedly shooting his cousin in the back of the head, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
A Kilgore man who was arrested for murder was taken into custody after allegedly shooting his cousin in the back of the head, according to the sheriff's office.More >>
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old woman on Sunday.More >>
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old woman on Sunday.More >>
Multiple crews are responding to a fire in Gladewater that injured one person.More >>
Multiple crews are responding to a fire in Gladewater that injured one person.More >>
A California woman's Christmas Eve surprise for her mother is going viral on Twitter.More >>
A California woman's Christmas Eve surprise for her mother is going viral on Twitter.More >>