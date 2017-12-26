Tuesday's Weather: Cloudy and cool with light rain. Afternoon highs in the lower 40s

A cloudy and cool start with a few sprinkles here and there. Sprinkles and light rain showers will continue off and on through the day today with overcast skies and cool temperatures.

Afternoon highs will only reach the lower to mid 40s with light northeasterly winds. Rain will end for most overnight tonight with just a few sprinkles left to the south early tomorrow morning.

Cloudy and even cooler tomorrow with temperatures in the 30s most of the day. Still cloudy on Thursday with some sunshine returning by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s through the end of the week.

By the weekend, chances for rain will return to the forecast as a strong cold front brings a big push of cold air to the region.

By early next week, many places will see high temperatures in the 30s.

