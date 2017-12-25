VIDEO: Daughter's Christmas surprise for mom goes viral - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

VIDEO: Daughter's Christmas surprise for mom goes viral

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
KLTV -

A California woman's Christmas Eve surprise for her mother is going viral on Twitter.

In the video, a U.S. Navy sailor surprises her mom by hiding behind her while she opens her present - a mirror. The touching moment was caught on video and her mother's reaction to seeing her in the mirror resonated with Twitter users, who have liked and retweeted the post thousands of times.

Twitter user @cheeyannahh posted the video on Christmas Eve. Since then, it has received more than 162,000 retweets and more than 517,000 likes.

KLTV has reached out to the family for comment.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly