Gladewater firefighters: Chief was 'courageous,' 'strong'

Gladewater firefighters are mourning the death of Michael Kirkwood, a man they say had dedicated his life to being a first responder. Flags fly at half-staff at the Gladewater Fire Department in memory of Kirkwood, who died Sunday.More >>
Gladewater firefighters are mourning the death of Michael Kirkwood, a man they say had dedicated his life to being a first responder. Flags fly at half-staff at the Gladewater Fire Department in memory of Kirkwood, who died Sunday.More >>
An East Texan family has been left homeless and three children injured by a house fire on County Road 273 in Smith County.More >>
An East Texan family has been left homeless and three children injured by a house fire on County Road 273 in Smith County.More >>
The Tucker family has gone caroling around their neighborhood in Gladewater for 40 years.More >>
The Tucker family has gone caroling around their neighborhood in Gladewater for 40 years.More >>
A Tatum family has been displaced after a Christmas Day fire.More >>
A Tatum family has been displaced after a Christmas Day fire.More >>
The Smith County Fire Department responded to a structure fire on County Road 273. Three children were injured from the incident.More >>
The Smith County Fire Department responded to a structure fire on County Road 273. Three children were injured from the incident.More >>