Tatum residents displaced after Christmas Day fire

A Tatum family has been displaced after a Christmas Day fire.

About 8:57 a.m. Monday, multiple fire departments responded to a fire at County Road 2188D in Tatum, according to the Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department.

Elderville-Lakeport, and Tatum Volunteer Fire Department both responded to the scene. At least 16 firefighters responded with multiple fire engines.

The structure was a total loss, the ELVFD said.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

It is unclear at this time how many people lived in the home. KLTV has reached out to officials for more information.

