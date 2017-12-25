Tatum residents displaced after Christmas Day fire

The Tucker family has gone caroling around their neighborhood in Gladewater for 40 years.More >>
The Tucker family has gone caroling around their neighborhood in Gladewater for 40 years.More >>
A Tatum family has been displaced after a Christmas Day fire.More >>
A Tatum family has been displaced after a Christmas Day fire.More >>
The Smith County Fire Department responded to a structure fire on County Road 273. Three children were injured from the incident.More >>
The Smith County Fire Department responded to a structure fire on County Road 273. Three children were injured from the incident.More >>
For one East Texas couple, the holidays will always have a special meaning associated with a giving spirit.More >>
For one East Texas couple, the holidays will always have a special meaning associated with a giving spirit.More >>