President, First Lady offer holiday wishes in Christmas video

President Donald J. Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump send holiday greetings in a social media video. (Source: Via White House Facebook)

The First Family offered holiday greetings in a Christmas Day video posted to social media.

President Donald Trump, flanked by First Lady Melania Trump, discussed the holiday season and renewing goodwill.

"In this season of joy, we spend time with our families, we renew the bonds of love and goodwill between our citizens, and most importantly, we celebrate the miracle of Christmas. On behalf of Melania, myself, Barron, and the entire Trump family, God bless you, God bless America, and have a very, very merry Christmas and happy New Year," Trump said.

The White House also shared a 360 look inside the White House, touring this year's theme "Time-Honored Traditions."

There are 71 Christmas wreaths on display, 53 Christmas trees and more than 12,000 ornaments showcased, according to the White House.

The First Family is celebrating their first Christmas in the White House.

