East Texas woman jailed on assault, child endangerment charges

An East Texas woman is in jail after a domestic incident in which a child was endangered.

Longview police arrested Vivica Porter, 36, at a residence on Saturday on charges of assault with a weapon.

Police say Porter had threatened a man in the house with a knife, then threw a lit candle at him. Some wax from that candle splattered on a 2-month-old child nearby. The child was not injured.

Porter was charged with aggravated assault-family violence, and endangering a child-criminal negligence.

She is being held on $15,000 bond.

