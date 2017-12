East Texas man arrested on murder charge

A Kilgore man has been arrested on a murder charge.

Monday morning, Marvin Durrell Sanders, 37, of Kilgore, was booked into the Rusk County Jail on a charge of murder, judicial records show.

Sanders bond has been set at $1 million.

Details about the incident were not immediately available. KLTV has reached out to the sheriff's office for more information on the case.

