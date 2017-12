Gladewater Fire Department: Funeral services set for Gladewater fire chief

Funeral services have been set for a Gladewater Fire Department chief who recently died.

The Gladewater Fire Department released a statement on Chief Michael Kirkwood's passing on Monday.

"The Gladewater Fire Department is saddened to release the information that our Fire Chief and friend, Chief - Michael Kirkwood has passed due to health complications that he has been dealing with. The family has asked that we release this information and we will provide details about his services as soon as we have them. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Visitation is set from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bates Cooper Sloan Funeral Home, 2805 S Jefferson Ave, in Mount Pleasant. Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church Mount Pleasant, Burial at Cemetery on Harts Bluff Road in Mount Pleasant.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.