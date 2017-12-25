Early morning fire destroys structure in Kilgore - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Early morning fire destroys structure in Kilgore

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KILGORE, TX (KLTV) -

The Kilgore Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning structure fire. It happened before 2 a.m. Monday on Memorial Street.

It's unknown if anyone was inside at the time of the fire. The Kilgore Police Department also responded to the fire.

Police believe the property is an abandoned house.

We're working to get more details. Check back with KLTV.com for updates.

