Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures

Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 40s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Merry Christmas, East Texas!  A chilly start with fair skies and temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning. 

Bundle up before you head out the door!  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and a nice, cool Christmas afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 40s. 

Overnight tonight, cloud cover will increase with a chance for some showers tomorrow as a weak cold front moves into the region. 

Expect temperatures to once again top out in the mid 40s tomorrow and possibly stay in the 30s most of the day Wednesday. 

More rain is possible during the day Thursday with continued cool temperatures. 

Not much sunshine for much of the middle and end of the week, but some partly cloudy skies are expected early this weekend before a strong cold front moves in Sunday with more clouds, rain and cold temperatures.

