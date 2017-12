Firefighters received a call about a garage fire when they arrived the fire had reached the house.

Marcial Foisie says its unknown what caused the fire.Happened around 6 pm this evening at 160 Magnolia Bend drive in Hudson.

Two people were at home, but they are out and safe.

"It's tragic for them to lose their house on on Christmas Eve and plus we did a countywide page for all the departments to come assist us with water because we're having water difficulties and we're going to whatever we can to help these people out."

