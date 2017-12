Lufkin Native Keke Coutee put up big numbers Saturday in the Birmingham Bowl. Before the game, there was doubt on if he would return to Texas Tech. We now know the game was his last.

Coutee announced on his Instagram Sunday that he would be entering the NFL draft.

"This was such a difficult decision I had to make for me and my family," Coutee said in the post. "Thank you all for an amazing 3 years at the best university there is. Lubbock will always have a special place in my heart and I will always call Lubbock home."



In his junior year, Coutee had 93 receptions for 1429 yards and 10 touchdowns. He ranked near the top in every receiving category.



Coutee played for the Lufkin Panther from 2012-15. He had 2699 yards and 32 touchdowns.



If drafted Coutee would join Dez Bryant as former Panthers that play in the NFL.