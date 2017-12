The Tyler Police Department responded to a vehicle roll-over crash Sunday morning around 4:20 a.m.

The crash happened in the 2400 block of WNW Loop 323.

The driver of the vehicle was Gustavo Espinoza, 18, of Tyler.

A press release stated, "Espinoza was driving a small Honda passenger vehicle that was traveling westbound towards 69 - North. He drove off the right shoulder of the roadway causing the vehicle to roll several times."

Gustavo Espinoza died upon officers' arrival.

The two passengers in the vehicle were transported to a local hospital by EMS. Their injuries were non-life threatening.

The crash is under investigation. Investigators observed alcohol at the scene, and an autopsy has been requested for Espinoza.

