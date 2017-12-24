Children injured after structure fire

The Smith County Fire Department responded to a structure fire on County Road 273.

Three children were injured in the incident overnight.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Connie Wasson, the fire started in the living room by a Christmas tree and a space heater.

All three children were in the living room. The mother of the children was working in Lindale and the father was asleep in the bedroom.

The smoke from the fire woke the father. The smoke got thicker as he approached the living room. As he entered the room, he saw flames.

The dad ran out the back door with two children, and the other was rescued from the front door.

A one-year-old and a three-year-old were released from Christus Mother Frances Hospital, but the four-year-old was taken by ambulance to Dallas Parkland Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.