NWS confirms an EF-2 tornado hit Reklaw Tuesday

The Shreveport National Weather Service survey team confirms that a strong EF-2 tornado hit the community of Reklaw in Rusk County Tuesday.

The tornado impacted the area around 7:31 p.m. Tuesday evening and ended around 6 minutes later.

The length of the tornado's path was 6.33 miles, and the path's width was 1300 yards.

The report states, " A single family home was destroyed as EF-2 tornadic winds of around 115 mph lifted it off of its pier and beam foundation and moved it about 15 yards into the forest."

A fiberglass fishing boat was also lifted and displaced. The whereabouts of the boat is still unknown.

Numerous trees were snapped and uprooted along the 6-mile path of the tornado.

