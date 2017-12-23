Family travels to ETX to find missing loved one, Alberto Arias

The Saturday before Christmas Eve marks 10 long days since Bianca Arias last heard from her husband.

"He told me he was going to be right back,” stated Arias. “He didn't make it home."

Alberto Arias was last seen on December 13, purchasing a 2005 White Ford Expedition in Tyler. Arias said she expected her husband back at their Houston home that night but he never showed.

The following Saturday, Alberto’s car was found unlocked in Waskom, about 75 miles east of Tyler, but he was nowhere to be found.

"It makes no sense,” said Alberto’s Godmother Alma Sastre. “Absolutely no sense. He's here somewhere."

Saturday December 23, family and friends plastered storefronts and lights poles across West. Gentry Parkway in Tyler with Alberto's picture.

"A lot of our church members decided to come here with me and put posters everywhere,” stated Arias. “We want to talk to people to see if somebody could give us a clue."

The family has two sons and just welcomed a baby girl. Alberto's Godmother says it would be unlike him to throw that all away.

"Something happened to him,” declared Sastre. “He was on his way home, he stopped at a tire shop, he stopped and ate lunch, and somebody saw something. You can’t just go unnoticed."

Desperate and heartbroken, Bianca is now faced with the difficult task of telling her children, “they're not going to have their father for Christmas."

Alberto Arias, 37, is Hispanic with light brown eyes and dark brown hair. He is 5’8” and weighs about 155 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department.

