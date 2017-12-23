Family travels to ETX to find missing loved one, Alberto Arias

The Shreveport National Weather Service survey team confirms that a strong EF-2 tornado hit the community of Reklaw in Rusk County Tuesday. The tornado impacted the area around 7:31 p.m.More >>
The Saturday before Christmas Eve marks 10 long days since Bianca Arias last heard from her husband. "He told me he was going to be right back,” says Arias.More >>
Robbie Coplin brought success to the New Diana football program and will now be looking to do the same up north in Arkansas.More >>
The Longview police are investigating a shooting.More >>
A car crash in Longview left one woman dead at the scene. The accident occured at 3400 Bronco Drive in Longview around 7:08 a.m.More >>
