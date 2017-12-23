New Diana's Coplin leaving East Texas for job at Monticello High in Arkansas

Robbie Coplin brought success to the New Diana football program and will now be looking to do the same up north in Arkansas.

Coplin confirmed today that he would be leaving New Diana ISD and accepting the head coaching job at Monticello High School in Arkansas. Coplin lead the Eagles to a 10-4 record this year. New Diana would advance to the State Quarterfinals in 3A before losing to eventual state finalist Gunter. This year's Eagle squad put up one of the best seasons the school has seen in decades.

Before coming to New Diana, Coplin was a coach in Marble Falls, Stephenville and Lake Travis under Edgewood native and current Arkansas head coach Chad Morris.

" My time in New Diana has been very special and I can’t thank NDISD, the community and the athletes there enough for the great times and special memories," Coplin said in a statement sent to KLTV. "My time in # bEASTexas has been awesome! We will miss the great people in Diana!"

The New Diana Athletic department thanked Coplin in a Twitter message saying, " Don’t be sad it’s over, be glad it happened. @ billiecoplin thank you for transforming the school and the community. Best of luck at Monticello High School... they are getting themselves one heck of a football coach!!"

