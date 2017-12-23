Investigation ongoing in Longview after fatal shooting

The Longview police are investigating a shooting.

Around 1:57 a.m. Saturday, a resident was contacted by a man in a bandana in the 1000 block of Twelfth Street.

The resident shot the suspect then returned to his home. He has been cooperative with the investigation.

Jalen Johnson, 24, from Port Arthur died at the scene.

A car fled the scene after the incident and was later stopped by a Longview officer. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Lamontrel Dunn, 26, from Kilgore. He was arrested on outstanding warrants.

The Longview Police asks anyone with information to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.