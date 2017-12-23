Driver killed in one-vehicle accident in Longview

A car crash in Longview left one woman dead at the scene.

The accident occurred at 3400 Bronco Drive in Longview around 7:08 a.m. Saturday morning.

A 2004 maroon Lincoln was traveling northbound when it lost control and hit a tree.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has been identified, but not yet released.

