Palestine police in search of a robbery suspect

The Palestine Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect.

After a suspicious person's report, a Palestine police officer located the two people who fit the description of the report.

The two men did not comply with the officer's demands to stop. The officer caught one man, Ronnie Morrison, 22, of Palestine, but the other left on foot.

Morrison had stolen property his backpack and was placed under arrest and transported to the Anderson County jail. He has been charged with burglary of a vehicle, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, and theft of a firearm.

Further investigation led officers to identify the man who ran off as Romello Smith, 22, of Palestine.

A press release from the City of Palestine states, "The Palestine Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of Romello Smith, who has active arrest warrants in relation to this incident."

Anyone with information about Romello Smith's whereabouts is urged to contact the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254, and may even text information anonymously by texting PALPD, then the tip to 847411.

