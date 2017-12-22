I love to make these coconut macaroons during holidays all year long; you can make cookies with them and fill them with any holiday-related candy or filling. Or, use a jam filling in the center to make macaroon thumbprints! If you prefer, skip the filling and drizzle them with melted chocolate when they're cooled. Fantastic!
: Coconut macaroons with candied cherries
1. Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. In a large bowl, stir together the coconut, sweetened condensed milk, egg white, vanilla extract, and salt. Stir until combined.
3. Using a cookie scoop or spoon, scoop up about 2 or 3 tablespoons of the dough and place the dough onto the prepared baking sheet. Press down the center with your thumb.
4. Bake cookies for 8 minutes. Remove from the oven and press a cherry into the center of each one. Bake for about 10 more minutes, or until golden brown.
Cool the cookies on the baking sheets for about 5 minutes or until they are firm and set. Remove with a spatula onto a cooling rack. Cool completely.
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.