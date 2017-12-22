This is a recipe that you can make with three ingredients, and it requires no baking whatsoever! It's decadent and delicious, and can be made with whatever your favorite cookies, too.

Red velvet Oreo white chocolate fudge by Mama Steph

3-ingredient Red Velvet Oreo Fudge

12 ounce package of red velvet Oreos

1 can cream cheese icing

12 ounce bag white chocolate chips

In a microwave-safe mixing bowl, microwave the white chocolate chips for one minute. Stir. If not completely melted, microwave for 15 more seconds, and stir again until chocolate is completely smooth.

Open the icing, remove foil seal, then microwave for 30 seconds. If not liquid, microwave in 15 second increments up to one minute.

Pour the melted icing into the melted chocolate. Stir until completely blended.

Crush two rows of the Oreos, add to the mixture, and stir in until completely coated.

Pour into an 8x8” baking dish you’ve lined with foil or sprayed with cooking spray.

Top with Oreo halves pressed into the fudge before it hardens.

Cool until completely hardened, then cut into squares.

